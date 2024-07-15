Torrential downpours flood city streets
Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city.
Among the streets closed are Oxford Street west between Proudfood Lane and Beaverbrook Avenue, and Adelaide Street north between Central Avenue and Pall Mall Street.
Parts of the region were under either a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning on Monday.
A heat warning remains in effect for the region with daytime maximum temperatures expected to be near 29 C with humidex values near 40 C.
PHOTO GALLERY: July flooding in London
According to Environment Canada, there will be little relief at night as minimum temperatures are expected to be near 20 C.
A cooler air mass is expected to arrive Tuesday.
London police are also warning the public not to call 911 to report flooding, which can be reported by calling the city's 311 service.
If you have any images of flooding in your area, please email them to londonnews@ctv.ca
