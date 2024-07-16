LONDON
London

    • Highway 402 closure due to flooding

    A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed due to flooding. July 16, 2024. (Source: OPP) A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed due to flooding. July 16, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed due to flooding.

    According to OPP, eastbound lanes of Highway 402 are closed at Nauvoo Road and westbound lanes are closed at Kerwood Road.

    Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News