Great Outdoors Comedy Festival announces headliners for 2024 London show
If you’re looking for something fun to do next July and are always down for a good belly laugh, then the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival might just be the event for you.
Kicking off in London’s Harris Park for the first time from July 19 – 21, 2024, the one-of-a-kind festival is “known for its extensive and varied lineup is also committed to creating a festival environment in which everyone feels welcomed.”
According to Tourism London, the festival will begin on July 19 with headliners such as Nate Bargatze, a Grammy-nominated comedian who made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, and Gerry Dee, comedian and host of Family Feud Canada.
The headliners for the July 20 show are unknown, but will be announced sometime in 2024.
July 21, the final show of the festival, will feature Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr.
Produced by Trixstar LIVE, the festival has raised and donated more than $350,000 to local charities across Canada, and “continue to strive towards creating a diverse, inclusive and safe experience that celebrates and features all forms of performance comedy, from local emerging acts to superstars.”
Celebrating its fourth consecutive year, London was announced as an expansion site in November, with the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival ballooning from four cities across North America to eight.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online.
A presale event through Tourism London will take place on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m., and interested participants can use the code LONDON.
For more information on ticket sales and additional festival details including lineups, you can visit the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival website.
