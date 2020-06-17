MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Perth County OPP have charged a 23-year-old man with careless driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash nearly two weeks ago.

The crash happened at Perth Line 44 and Perth Road 180 (Huron 14) near Broadhagen, Ont. on the afternoon of June 5.

A pickup that was westbound on Perth Line 44 was struck by a pickup that was northbound on Perth Road 180, sending both vehicles into the ditch.

Campbell Sanders, 69, of North Perth died as a result of the collision. A 73-year-old passenger in the same vehicle suffered non-life-threatning injuries.

Provincial police said at the time that it appeared the northbound pickup failed to stop for a stop sign.

The 23-year-old driver of the northbound pickup, from Malahide Township, was not injured.

He is scheduled to appear in a Stratford court at a later date to answer to the charge.