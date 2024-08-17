CTV News London's top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

Police in Owen Sound have made arrests in connection to the alleged assault of a 44-year-old man who died of his injuries.

Court documents show a trial date is nearing in the case against five former Canadian world junior hockey team players charged with the sexual assault of a young woman.

The sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old man who pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting death of a teenager at a field party has been set for next month.

The mother of a London teenager who was run over and left for dead more than five years ago is speaking out after the man found guilty in the case was released from custody pending an appeal.

A vigil was held this past week at Northbrae Public School for a little girl whose body was tragically found last week in the Thames River.

The federal government has provided nearly $430,000 to help retrofit an affordable housing initiative in London.

A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.

Construction is underway on Project Tiny Hope's first single bungalow and the St. Thomas, Ont. project years in the making is now a reality.

Woodstock residents are rallying to save several outdoor aquatic facilities after city council scrapped plans for a new pool and announced closures due to budget constraints.

Corus is cutting jobs at AM980 and has shut down Hamilton's 900 CHML station as part of a plan to eliminate 800 jobs.

Strathroy-Caradoc is assessing damage to its parks, including lost picnic tables and damaged playgrounds, after extreme July rains caused prolonged flooding.

The Western Mustangs, with a healthy Keon Edwards and a strong lineup, are gearing up for their season opener against Ottawa on Aug. 25.