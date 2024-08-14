Corus cuts jobs at London's AM980, closes Hamilton station

More media layoffs coming down the pipe at Corus in London.

Global News AM980 eliminated two full time and two part time positions on Wednesday.

They consisted of reporter and news reader positions.

This comes as the company is looking to slash 800 jobs by the end of the month.

Corus also announced the closure of their Hamilton station, 900 CMHL at noon on Wednesday, with the station off the air by early afternoon.

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath called the closure of the station “devastating.”

In a previous wave of layoffs in March 2023, Unifor (which has over 800 media members at Corus) said that staff reductions “[chipped] away at already barebones newsrooms and [put] democracy at risk as the number of media workers dwindles.”