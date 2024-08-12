London mother upset over release of man who ran over her son

The mother of a London teenager who was run over and left for dead more than five years ago is speaking out after the man found guilty in the case was released from custody pending an appeal.

“I can’t believe it,” said Abby Roby, “Everybody has a right to an appeal but that fact that he’s out is upsetting me.”

In June of 2019, Roby’s son Tristan was struck by a car along Exeter Road in south London a left with devastating life-altering injuries.

“He has difficulty and is getting weaker and weaker,” said Roby.

After a trial last year Jesse Bleck, 31, was found guilty of failing to remain at the scene and driving while prohibited. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison but was released last week until his appeal is heard.

Eventually Roby is hoping justice will prevail, “Tristan felt better once he saw him (Bleck) taken away in handcuffs but now we may have to go through more and it’s upsetting for all of us.”