Arrests made in year-old Owen Sound homicide

Nearly a year to the date of a homicide in Owen Sound police have made arrests.

The investigation first got underway when Sharif Rahman, 44, was assault in the area of 2nd Ave. east on Aug. 17, 2023.

The victim died of his injuries a week later in hospital.

Police released a description and photos of two people and a vehicle they believed to be related to the investigation.

On July 30, police said “arrests have been made… and due to the complexity of this ongoing investigation and to protect its integrity and potential court proceedings, the OPP and Owen Sound Police Service are unable to comment further at this time.