'Feeling Great'; Mustangs' Keon Edwards running back is healthy and ready to run

The road to the Vanier Cup starts in the backfield, and it’s hard to find a better combo than Western University.

Keon Edwards and Keanu Yazbeck are a dynamic duo.

“I think those are two of the top backs in the country, so to have both those guys is huge,” said Evan Hillock, Mustangs quarterback.

Edwards and Yazbeck both went down with injuries late last season, but both are now healthy and ready for redemption.

Edwards, the 2022 OUA MVP, is entering his final year of eligibility.

Western Mustang running back Keon Edwards is healthy and entering his final OUA Football season (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“I broke my fibula,” said Edwards. “It was a tough one. I probably didn’t a run for about five months. I’ve ramped up everything in the past two months, and now it's been feeling great. I'm just happy just to be back”.

That’s great news for Greg Marshall, who is entering his 17th season as Mustangs head coach.

“I've been here for a while,” joked Marshall.

The winner of three straight Yates Cup titles, fourth-year quarterback Hillock is once again under centre.

“I just want to do anything I can to help the team win,” said Hillock.

“That's kind of what I'm focused on, and all the personal stuff will come along with that”.

The Mustangs are talented and experienced at almost every other position.

“We’ve got everybody back on our offensive line, and we don't have quite as much depth on the defensive line, but that'll come,” said Marshall.

“We got lots of kids that are out there competing at receiver. We don’t have Savaughn Magnaye-Jones - who was three time All-Canadian - and that's a big loss, but we got some really good young kids that can come in and step in and fill. I'm excited about the season.”

While most coaches are optimistic their team is good in August, it's whether they're still playing in November that matters.

“In college football, the stars have to align,” said Marshall.

Western Mustangs quarterback Evan Hillock throws a pass during 2024 training camp (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“In 2017 when we won and in 2021 we won the national championship, we were healthy in in the playoffs. That's part of it, and you’ve got to be a little bit lucky.”

The Mustangs will open their season August 25, on the road in Ottawa, followed by their home opener September 1, against Waterloo.

Coach Marshall has less than two weeks to get his boys ready.

“The goal in training camp is to be ready to play the University of Ottawa August 25th, said Marshall.

“So let's get to that point and part of that is staying healthy.”