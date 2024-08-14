Vigil held for Anna Bielli, seven-year-old girl swept into London Ont.'s Thames River

A vigil was held tonight at Northbrae Public School for a little girl who was tragically found last week in the Thames River.

Anna Bielli's body was found on August 4 near Western University, following a three day search after she was swept away in the fast-moving waters.

Affectionately known as Princess Anna to those that knew her, many of the more than 300 people at the vigil didn’t know Anna or her family.

Northbrae Public School was where Anna attended, and many at the vigil wore Anna’s favourite colour – pink.

Event Co-organizer Jason McComb said that showing the family support was vital, "The community coming together for Karen and Joseph. The father and the mother and father, the coming, the community coming together saying, hey, we're here. We feel your pain is huge."

That support was felt by Bielli’s parents; Karen Fermill, Anna’s mother said “So much love around here, and the support is very amazing.”

Many key figures attended and shared their condolences, including Mayor Josh Morgan, Police Chief Thai Truong, and Deputy Fire Chief Gary Bridge.

School principal Tara MacDonald said that Anna’s absence would deeply impact the community, “Anna has touched so many lives and we are grateful for our time with her, and we will miss her dearly.”

First responders and some of the 150 volunteers that aided in the three-day search also attended – and while the family is grateful for their help, Fermill admits that dealing with the loss of her daughter is a struggle, “Every night I still cry in the night, mourning. I could feel my daughter like, you know, the coldness in the morning time. But I'm still trying to keep my faith and hold on to the thought that someday we'll meet again.”