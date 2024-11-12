Former Sarnia, Ont. basketball coach arrested in connection to additional historical sexual offence charges

A former Sarnia, Ont. basketball coach is facing additional charges in connection with two historical sexual offence investigations.

The Sarnia Police Service began investigations earlier this year, looking into two separate incidents going back to the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Police said the accused was a youth basketball coach in the community at the time.

The accused is facing additional charges as more victims have been identified.

On Nov. 8, the Sarnia police planned with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to arrest 59-year-old James (Jim) Matthew Miller, who now lives in Penticton, B.C.

He has been additionally charged with seven counts of sexual interference, three counts of invitation to sexual touching and one count of sexual assault.

Miller was arrested and brought before a Sarnia court virtually. He was released with conditions in B.C.

The investigation is still ongoing. The police service is looking to speak with anyone who has additional information or who may be a victim.

Det. Const. Andrew Veale can be reached at 519-344-8861 ext. 6231.

Previously, Miller was arrested on Aug. 1 on two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.