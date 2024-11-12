Skilled trades preparing for anticipated building bonanza
The need for skilled trades workers has not eased in the London region, despite a slowdown in construction elsewhere in the province.
An example of the demand is evident at a two-day event in London.
Level-Up! Skilled Trades Career Fair, being held at the AgriPlex, is designed to attract high school students from across southwestern Ontario.
“Absolutely I want to get into the trades, and they need almost anyone for everything,” shared an excited Jesse Vanderverken.
The Grade 12 student from Strathroy is considering a career in carpentry or framing.
While some parts of Ontario have experienced a slowdown in construction, in London, there is no shortage of work for most tradespeople.
“I was just speaking to someone that said they've been going gangbusters, and everybody here is working. Places like Toronto have slowed down, Ottawa slowed down a little bit,” said Tim Maxson of the Ontario Masonry Training Centre.
“But that doesn’t mean we don’t need people,” he cautioned.
And so, brick by brick, community colleges and trade schools are looking to build up the industry.
Tim Maxson seen at the Level-Up! Skilled Trades Career Fair in London, Ont. on Nov. 12, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Travis Dunnigan is an organizer with Local 473 Sheet Metal and Roofers Union. He said major projects, including the new Volkswagen plant and the expansion of Bruce Power are fueling growth.
“We're prepping for next spring when the boom is going to push. So next spring, we've been looking to bring 200 to 300 new members in London.”
Some trades accept students right out of high school and place them in jobs paying as much as $75 per hour or more within five years.
But apprenticeships require thousands of hours of work, commitment and on-the-job training.
Travis Dunnigan is an organizer with Local 473 Sheet Metal and Roofers International Association in London, Ont. He is seen on Nov. 12, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
It is a task Grade 11 student Grace Floats is up for.
She is already working in the trades through a high school co-op program.
“I definitely love the work. It’s more hands on. You don’t have to sit a desk and think, ‘oh, my back hurts because I’ve been sitting at a desk all day,’” she said.
Floats is already sharing her experience with younger students.
“The fact that I’m out there, I talked to grade nines about my co-op, and it made a lot more girls interested. That is what I want to do is make more girls interested.”
And generating interest is what this fair is desperately trying to do.
"You always need to keep training people because if we stopped training just because the economy slowed down a little bit, then all of a sudden it's going to pick up and they're going to need people again,” concluded Maxson.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who contracted Canada’s first-ever human case of avian influenza is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
What consumers need to know if Canada Post workers strike ahead of a busy holiday season
Canada's postal workers could walk off the job or the company could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. ET Friday if the union and the company don't reach an agreement. Here are tips for shoppers and businesses.
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
Bev Priestman out at Canada Soccer in wake of Olympic drone-spying scandal
Bev Priestman is out as coach of the Canadian women's soccer team in the wake of an independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal.
Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel
President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Trump announced Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.