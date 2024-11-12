Drugs seized; stolen property recovered in London

The London Police Service has arrested a London man following the seizure of drugs and recovery of stolen property.

On Oct. 25, police received reports of a vehicle that was broken into overnight in the 800-block of Exeter Road. Various items were reported stolen, including a credit card.

Police said the stolen card was used at a convenience store in downtown London and an investigation was launched. The suspect was not identified at the time.

On Nov. 10, around 6:15 p.m., a man saw a suspect trying to open doors of vehicles in a parking lot in the 1500-block of Adelaide Street North. The man confronted the suspect, and the suspect allegedly pulled out a can of mace, making threats to the victim.

The LPS said the suspect tried to spray the man but missed. Police arrived on scene and arrested the suspect without incident.

Through a search, police seized stolen property reported stolen in October and:

12 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

10.2 grams of suspected purple fentanyl

3.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine

2.6 grams of suspected marijuana

1.9 grams of suspected green fentanyl

Six packets of .5 milligrams of suspected clonazepam

Police confirmed via video surveillance that the suspect was the same one involved in the October robbery.

A 24-year-old London man has been charged with various charges, including three counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.