LONDON
London

    • Drugs seized; stolen property recovered in London

    A cruiser for the London Police Service is seen in this undated file image. (File) A cruiser for the London Police Service is seen in this undated file image. (File)
    Share

    The London Police Service has arrested a London man following the seizure of drugs and recovery of stolen property.

    On Oct. 25, police received reports of a vehicle that was broken into overnight in the 800-block of Exeter Road. Various items were reported stolen, including a credit card.

    Police said the stolen card was used at a convenience store in downtown London and an investigation was launched. The suspect was not identified at the time.

    On Nov. 10, around 6:15 p.m., a man saw a suspect trying to open doors of vehicles in a parking lot in the 1500-block of Adelaide Street North. The man confronted the suspect, and the suspect allegedly pulled out a can of mace, making threats to the victim.

    The LPS said the suspect tried to spray the man but missed. Police arrived on scene and arrested the suspect without incident.

    Through a search, police seized stolen property reported stolen in October and:

    • 12 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine
    • 10.2 grams of suspected purple fentanyl
    • 3.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine
    • 2.6 grams of suspected marijuana
    • 1.9 grams of suspected green fentanyl
    • Six packets of .5 milligrams of suspected clonazepam

    Police confirmed via video surveillance that the suspect was the same one involved in the October robbery.

    A 24-year-old London man has been charged with various charges, including three counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News