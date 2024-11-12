LONDON
London

    • Oxford St. detour in place for CN Rail track maintenance

    Crews begin construction on CN Rail tracks in east London, November 12, 2024 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) Crews begin construction on CN Rail tracks in east London, November 12, 2024 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
    CN Rail construction is closing more streets in east London this week.

    As of this morning Oxford St. is closed between Third St. and Clarke Rd. as crews repair the tracks.

    Those repairs should be wrapped up by Friday afternoon, and detours are in place for both drivers and pedestrians.

    Access to nearby properties, businesses and residences will still be maintained, although there may be minor detours for certain bus routes, so make sure to check LTC’s website for the most up to date information.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

