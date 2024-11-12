Oxford St. detour in place for CN Rail track maintenance

CN Rail construction is closing more streets in east London this week.

As of this morning Oxford St. is closed between Third St. and Clarke Rd. as crews repair the tracks.

Those repairs should be wrapped up by Friday afternoon, and detours are in place for both drivers and pedestrians.

Access to nearby properties, businesses and residences will still be maintained, although there may be minor detours for certain bus routes, so make sure to check LTC’s website for the most up to date information.