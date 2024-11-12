OPP seeking driver in failure to remain collision; increased police presence

Drivers and community members will see an increased police presence in the Township of Southwold for a fail to remain at collision investigation.

On Tuesday around 8 a.m., OPP were called to single-vehicle rollover collision involving a passenger vehicle with a trailer.

It took place on Fingal Line near Scotch Road, Southwold. The lone occupant of the vehicle ran from the scene.

Police have searched the area but have not found the driver.

The driver is described as a white middle-aged man, wearing dark clothes. Police believe there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online.

Alternatively, Crime Stoppers takes anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477 or here.