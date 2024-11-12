Fire in Ingersoll sees extensive damages to residence
A residential fire in Ingersoll this morning drew emergency crews to extinguish a blaze that caused extensive damage to the rear of the home.
The fire summoned emergency responders to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and they promptly closed down King St. W from Benson St. to Whiting St., and Bond St. near King St. W.
The fire appears to have originated inside the rear of the home, although that remains unconfirmed at this time. Damages have not yet been estimated, and it does not appear suspicious, although the investigation remains ongoing.
Thankfully nobody was home at the time that the fire started, and there were no reported injuries.
- with files from CTV News London's Joel Merritt
