Trial date expected in September 2025 for hockey players charged in sexual assault

According to Superior Court documents from the London Courthouse a trial date is drawing near in the case against five former Canadian world junior hockey team players charged with the sexual assault of a young woman.

Even though there are still a number of motions and legal procedures to go through the trial is likely to begin on September 8, 2025. There is the possibility that it starts as early as April 22, 2025, if both sides can get over many legal hurdles in a timely fashion.

Justice Bruce Thomas is handling the case and it’s expected to last eight weeks.

The five players charged were in London for a Hockey Canada golf tournament and gala in June, 2018. when it is alleged that they sexually assaulted a woman in a downtown hotel room.

Former NHL players, Dillon Dube, 26, Carter Hart, 26, Michael McLeod, 26, Cal Foote, 25 and Alex Formenton, 24, a former London Knight, are all charged with sexual assault.

Lawyers for all five accused men have declared their innocence.

The matter is back in court on September 5, 2024, for two more days of pre-trial motions, with the players anticipated to appear at the London Courthouse.