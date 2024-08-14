Woodstock residents fight to save several outdoor aquatics facilities

On a hot summers day – the only outdoor pool in Woodstock sits empty.

“I have two young kids and I was hoping to bring my children here to cool off but unfortunately this pool has been permanently closed and our replacement pool has been taking off the table,” said Woodstock Public Swimmers Club President, Susannah Wopereis.

Last year, city council decided repairing the Lions pool was too costly, instead opting to invest $5.4 million into a new outdoor pool.

This past March City Council scrapped the plan to build the new pool – citing financial costs.

Wopereis who grew up swimming at the Lions Pool she says she’s frustrated with the city’s decision and has started a petition to save several aquatics facilities.

“[The] decommissioning of Lions pool, canceling the new outdoor pool, getting rid of our wading pool is essentially saying that Woodstock citizens only options for swimming options it to build their own backyard pool or leave Woodstock and go elsewhere,” explained Wopereis.

A few blocks down from the Lions Pool, the only outdoor wading pool is full – but it too will be shut down permanently at the end of summer.

Spray and Play wading pool at the Southside Aquatics Centre, in Woodstock, Ont. on August 14, 2024 (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

“It’s actually quite surprising, I mean especially with how hot summers are getting, I think it’s important that we have free amenities like this,” said Woodstock resident Mohan Singh, who was enjoying the sunny summer’s day at the Spray and Play Wading Pool at the Southside Aquatics Center with his family.

Woodstock Mayor Jerry Achione says council recognizes the need for more outdoors space with water which is why they will be moving forward with an outdoor splash pad – with a price tag of $1.2 million.

A proposed outdoor splashpad in Woodstock (Source: City of Woodstock)

But, the Mayor adds, budget is top of mind.

“There is still a significant tax burden that goes with a pool so could it become conversation again next budget cycle, absolutely it could -- same idea -- the splash pad [has been] at it's end of life, we've known that for a while," explained Mayor Achione.

Wopereis said that the splash pad isn’t enough.

“I think it is so important to have a place for families to bring their kids to swim, to gain vital live saving skills, to have the quintessential activity of swimming outside,” said Wopereis.

The petition will be presented to Woodstock City Council on Thursday, August 15, at 7 p.m.