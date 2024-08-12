Strathroy-Caradoc tallies damage to parks after July rain events
If you come across a picnic table in the Sydenham River, Strathroy-Caradoc wants it back.
The municipality is tallying damage to its parks, including the loss of ten picnic tables, after last month’s extreme rain events.
“The difference with this flood and regular flooding that we have is the length of time it took for the water to recede,” explained Community Services Director Rob Lilbourne. “Because of the wet spring and summer that we’ve had the water table’s been really high, so the receding of the water actually took several days to weeks for it to fully recede,” he said.
A damaged ball diamond is seen in Alexandra Park, Strathroy (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
Lilbourne has prepared a report for the local council, laying out some of the damage to Alexandra Park, Centennial Park, Victoria Park, and Cuddy Sports Field.
Damage includes choked grass inside the parks, damaged turf in ball diamonds, and engineered safety surfacing in playground areas contaminated or washed away. Mom of three Navia Jephin brings her children to the playground at Alexandra Park. On this day it was fenced in with a sign that said ‘playground closed.’
Playground in Alexandra Park, Strathroy (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
“So at that time they are asking whether they can go to the playground, and at that time I told it’s full of water. So they are so sad, because I think all the playground it’s like the same. It’s like also they have no opportunity to play,” she said.
The St. Clair Region Conservation Authority says extreme weather events that used to be rare, are happening more often. Sometimes these events leave a long trail of damage to surrounding lands and culverts said Water Resources Director Girish Sankar.
“What we would normally get in the month of July is anywhere between 70 to 90 millimetres of rain, and just during that event we had received close to 150 millimetres of rain. So, you can say almost double the amount of rain for the entire month of July fell in a single event over three days,” he explained.
Sankar said the Conservation Authority is in the process of upgrading its stream gauges across the watershed to help municipalities better prepare for extreme weather events.
In the meantime, if you come across a wayward picnic table…
“I don’t know who south of us has some picnic tables, but if they want to return them they’re more than welcome to,” said Lilbourne, half jokingly.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Quake felt from Los Angeles to San Diego, swaying buildings and knocking items off shelves but no big damage
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt Monday afternoon from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.
'Serious trouble': New Ontario report latest example of Canada's health-care crisis
Morale among Ontario health-care workers is deteriorating, according to a new report. The peer-reviewed study, released on Monday, found a growing staffing crisis is putting the well-being of hospital workers and patients at risk.
Their job was saving lives. They lost their own in Brazil's horrifying plane crash
Arianne Risso worked every day to help her patients battle cancer. That made it all the more heart wrenching when her life -- along with that of seven other doctors -- ended abruptly after a plane tumbled from the sky in Brazil.
Costco is cracking down on membership moochers
Costco knows you’re using your friend’s membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you’re in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Australian breaker Raygun earns mixed reviews, praised for 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at Paris Games
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
Chief human-rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission agreed to resign Monday after an investigation into his past comments related to Israel.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Region considers waste collection changes for businesses to combat pest problems
The Region of Waterloo is proposing switching to automated cart-based garbage collection in downtown cores in the tri-cities to help with pest control and litter.
-
Amazing Race Canada comes to Guelph and Elora
Over the weekend, teasers showed the seven remaining teams rappelling down the Elora Gorge and visiting the Guelph Civic Museum.
-
Local craft beer producer worries smaller operators 'don’t stand a chance' in Kitchener beer bidding process
A local craft beer producer says the bidding process to be the preferred beer supplier at city run sports venues, only gives big brands a chance.
Windsor
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.
-
Library union raises concerns over proposed operating hour changes
The union representing Windsor's library workers has expressed "major concerns" over proposed changes to the operating hours of library branches across the city starting in 2025.
-
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
Barrie
-
Widow’s $1.5M lawsuit against son’s psychiatrists could proceed
A Barrie judge has ruled the widow of a Penetanguishene man murdered by their son in 2019 can re-plead her civil lawsuit claim.
-
More construction disruptions expected along Essa Road
Motorists in Barrie’s south end will soon have to deal with yet another construction disruption starting this week.
-
That's a wrap on Boots and Hearts 2024
Canada’s largest camping and music festival came to a close on Sunday in Oro-Medonte, as Boots and Hearts was capped off by headliner Jason Aldean’s performance on the main stage.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic northern Ont. plywood mill committed to restarting operations after devastating fire
Hundreds of northern Ontario mill workers and their families are on pins and needles after Cochrane's biggest employer went up in flames.
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
-
Northern Ont. community votes to replace mayor, council
Monday is voting day in the town of Black River-Matheson. The municipality is holding a byelection that was mandated by the province.
Ottawa
-
Chelsea, Que. extends state of emergency for 10 days
The Municipality of Chelsea, Que. has extended a state of emergency called after a torrential rainstorm last week caused severe damage to roads and homes.
-
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
-
Race is on to find student housing as fall semester approaches
During the final weeks of summer, the race is on for Ottawa post-secondary students to secure housing for the upcoming fall semester.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
Police searching for suspect, vehicle after man fatally shot in Vaughan
Police in York Region are looking for suspect as well as a black pick-up truck after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot late last week in Vaughan.
-
Suspect arrested after police cruiser rammed, officer injured following North York carjacking
A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing numerous charges after allegedly ramming a vehicle into a police cruiser and injuring an officer following a carjacking in North York over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for healthcare workers in the province
-
How Montrealers are dealing with the aftermath of last week's massive rainfall
Whether it's cleaning out flooded homes or getting insurance claims started, Montrealers can expect a lengthy repair job after last Friday's massive rainfall.
-
Best team in MLB! Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
Atlantic
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
-
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
-
N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to provide update on cellphones in school following Saskatchewan's ban
Manitoba, now the only western Canadian province without an overarching cellphone ban in school classrooms, says an update is coming.
-
Mother and son attacked with baseball bat, robbed in East Elmwood: Winnipeg police
Two men are facing charges after robbing and assaulting a mother and her teenage son earlier this month.
-
Western Manitoban says bridge falling apart while it awaits repairs
Concerns are being raised about the safety of a highway bridge in western Manitoba near the Saskatchewan border.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One suspect arrested, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
A suspect has been arrested and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
-
3 Calgary child-care programs closed over 'imminent danger' to children
Three child-care programs in Calgary have been closed due to an “imminent danger” to the health, safety and well-being of children.
-
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
Edmonton
-
'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
-
What will and won't be open as Jasper residents return home on Friday
Find out more about what services will be available in Jasper, Alta. on Friday as residents return home.
-
15-year-old shot south of Edmonton, man charged with attempted murder
One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire near Armstrong, B.C., now being held
After a week of firefighting, the Hullcar Mountain wildfire, located on a hillside 13 kilometres northwest of Armstrong, B.C., is no longer out of control.
-
B.C.-based crypto platform committed $13M fraud: securities commission
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
-
Rollover crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior leaves Metro Vancouver woman dead
One woman from Metro Vancouver died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash in the B.C. Interior Sunday, according to authorities.