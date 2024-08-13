London man to be sentenced in field party shooting

The sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old man who plead guilty in connection the shooting death of a teenager at a field party is set for Sept. 18.

Dylan Schaap was originally charged with second degree murder but ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in May.

In July of 2021, Josue Silva, 18, was at a bush party near Pack Road and Grand Oak Crossing in south London with dozens of other teenagers when he was shot to death.

No facts have been submitted in the case with more motions expected to be entered.

Two others are charged in connection with the incident and they still remain to be dealt with in court.