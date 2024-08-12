Federal dollars for local green, affordable housing initiative

LONDON
    The federal government is investing just over $400,000 to support green affordable housing in London. Aug. 12, 2024.
    Green, affordable housing in London is getting a boost from the federal government.

    A project that helps helps multi-unit residential buildings owned by low-income non-profit organizations get to net zero, is getting $425,935.

    The money will be invested through Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) to support the London Environmental Network's Non-profit Resiliency Project.

    The project proposes one-on-one coaching for tenants to help residents lower their energy use and improve their recycling habits, water conservation and overall household living options to reduce their environmental impact.

    Educational workshops, webinars and public information sharing will help teach building managers and low-income residents about the benefits of energy-efficient habits. 

