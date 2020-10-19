LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk County OPP say a stranger requested inappropriate photos from nine-year-old child recently.

Police were notified by a concerned parent about the online messaging on Friday afternoon.

They say the child was using an app on a tablet when an unknown person asked for the photographs.

Police are reminding parents and caregivers to monitor their children’s online activity and to supervise them in the virtual world as they would in the real world.

They also say the following tips can help keep kids safe:

set rules about household internet use;

always keep computers in high traffic areas;

know your child's user name/passwords and contacts;

realize that anything posted online is permanent;

protect your passwords and make them hard to guess;

be careful with webcams - your image can be captured;

don't say anything online you wouldn't say in real life.

"The internet is a powerful tool for researching a school project, connecting with friends or entertainment, but there are pitfalls. Be careful what you post or share with others. Safe surfing starts with you," says Insp. Joseph Varga, the detachment commander of the Norfolk County OPP.

The Norfolk OPP major crime unit is continuing to investigate.