

CTV London





A 27-year-old London man is alleged to have messaged a 14-year-old girl through social media during the month of June.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect has been charged with several offenses including:

invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

extortion

possession and access of child pornography

indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age

luring person under 16 years of age by telecommunication

luring a person under the age of 18 years by telecommunication

He is expected to appear in court next month.