London man charged after allegedly communicating with girl online
CTV London
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 10:03AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 11:15AM EDT
A 27-year-old London man is alleged to have messaged a 14-year-old girl through social media during the month of June.
As a result of the investigation, the suspect has been charged with several offenses including:
- invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
- extortion
- possession and access of child pornography
- indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age
- luring person under 16 years of age by telecommunication
- luring a person under the age of 18 years by telecommunication
He is expected to appear in court next month.