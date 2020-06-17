WINGHAM, ONT. -- Port Elgin, Ont.’s Pumpkinfest has fired their president, after he was charged with trying to lure a child to make child pornography.

Peel Regional Police charged 40-year-old Bradley Scott of Waterloo, Ont. with child luring following a year-long investigation.

Police say they followed Scott’s online interactions with a child under the age of 16 from June 2019 to June 2020.

They allege Scott was communicating with the child for a sexual purpose, and have charged him with luring a child to commit invitation to sexual touching, luring a child to distribute sexually explicit material and luring a child to attempt to make child pornography.

Port Elgin Pumpkinfest organizers met this week to immediately remove Scott as Pumpkinfest president.

They say, “The actions Mr. Scott has been charged with are inexcusable and the Board of Directors strongly condemn child exploitation of any kind."

Peel police say that Scott used the following display names on several social media platforms.

madeincanada

John (with smiley face emoji beside the name)

John Snyde

MaverickKW79

Kwguy34@gmail.com

If you’ve had any interactions with any of these display names, you’re asked to contact Peel Regional Police at 1-800-222-TIPS.