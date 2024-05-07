LONDON
    • Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed in the neck, Sarnia police say

    Rainbow Park in Sarnia, Ont. (Soure: Willie Mcphee/YouTube) Rainbow Park in Sarnia, Ont. (Soure: Willie Mcphee/YouTube)
    An attempted murder charge has been laid after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at Sarnia's Rainbow Park on Monday evening.

    According to the Sarnia Police Service, at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Monday, police and EMS were called to attend Sarnia's Rainbow Park, located at 241 Christina St. 

    Police said a male victim was located and transported to hospital with serious injuries. 

    The preliminary investigation revealed a 40-year-old victim had been stabbed in the neck, but is expected to recover.

    Police said the suspect fled the scene, but was quickly located by police and arrested. 

    The investigation was handled by the Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensics Unit. The investigation continued into Tuesday morning with a police presence in the Rainbow Park area where police conducted further canvassing and searched for additional evidence.

    According to police, the victim and suspect were known to each other.

    As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man from Sarnia has been charged with the following offences:

    • Attempted murder
    • Failure to comply with a probation order

    The accused has been held in custody following a bail hearing.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-384-8861 ext. 5300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

