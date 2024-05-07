Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed in the neck, Sarnia police say

An attempted murder charge has been laid after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at Sarnia's Rainbow Park on Monday evening.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Monday, police and EMS were called to attend Sarnia's Rainbow Park, located at 241 Christina St.

Police said a male victim was located and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 40-year-old victim had been stabbed in the neck, but is expected to recover.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but was quickly located by police and arrested.

The investigation was handled by the Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensics Unit. The investigation continued into Tuesday morning with a police presence in the Rainbow Park area where police conducted further canvassing and searched for additional evidence.