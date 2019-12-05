LONDON, ONT -- Six people are facing charges following a drug bust in Hanover that saw police seizing drugs and weapons.

The bust occurred on December 2nd at a property on 12th Street in Hanover.

Police seized methamphetamines, fentanyl along with a high capacity magazine for a firearm, digital scales and brass knuckles.

Six people, four men and two women, have been charged in connection with the bust.

Their ages range from 19-years-old to 40-years-old.

The bust was a joint investigation between the OPP and Hanover Police.