Hanover drug bust nets weapons, drugs including fentanyl
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 8:13AM EST
OPP file image.
LONDON, ONT -- Six people are facing charges following a drug bust in Hanover that saw police seizing drugs and weapons.
The bust occurred on December 2nd at a property on 12th Street in Hanover.
Police seized methamphetamines, fentanyl along with a high capacity magazine for a firearm, digital scales and brass knuckles.
Six people, four men and two women, have been charged in connection with the bust.
Their ages range from 19-years-old to 40-years-old.
The bust was a joint investigation between the OPP and Hanover Police.