Increasing ER closures prompt healthcare rallies in Grey-Bruce

For the fourth day in a row, the emergency department at Chesley’s hospital is closed. Sick calls amongst the already short nursing staff who could not be replaced are to blame for the closures, according to hospital officials.

Chesley’s ER has been closed on weekends and nights since December 2022, due to nursing shortages.

The nearby hospital ER in Durham just moved to daytime hours in mid-March. Nursing shortages are also being blamed for the movement of all 10 inpatient beds at Durham’s hospital to hospitals in Kincardine and Walkerton.

A community rally opposing the cuts to service in Durham is happening Tuesday night. Save the Durham Hospital is organizing the rally, which is set to take place at the Durham Arena and Hall.

Another community healthcare rally is taking place on May 11 outside Owen Sound City Hall.

The Grey Bruce Health Coalition said they’re trying to draw attention to the worsening healthcare crisis in parts of rural Ontario.

“Small and rural hospitals in our area are under threat of service reductions and possible closure as health services are centralized and moved into larger urban centres, creating anxiety and stress for those who require these services,” said rally organizer Brenda Scott.

West Grey Council has enlisted legal advice as they try and stop their hospital’s only inpatient beds from leaving town.