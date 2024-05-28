Sentencing hearing for man in hit and run crash that severely injured teen cyclist
After being found guilty nine months ago, the sentencing hearing got underway for a London, Ont. man involved in a horrible hit and run, which left a teenager suffering life-altering injuries.
Last August, Jesse Bleck, 29, was found guilty of failing to remain at the scene of a crash and driving while prohibited.
In July of 2019, Tristan Roby, who was 17 at the time, was hit by a car as he cycled along Exeter Road in south London.
The court heard that the young man’s future was forever changed after he was left with serious injuries and is now confined to a wheelchair, requiring around the clock care.
The court heard that Bleck took off from the scene after the collision and didn’t offer any help.
Crown attorney Adam Campbell said, “He (Bleck) does everything in his power to evade the authorities.”
The Crown asked Justice Kelly Tranquilli that Bleck receive a five-year prison term, along with a 10 year driving prohibition.
The defence is seeking an 18 to 24 month conditional sentence.
Justice Tranquilli is expected to hand down her decision on June 18.
