West Grey declares State of Emergency over hospital cuts

With just a few hours notice, dozens of Durham residents came out to the front steps of their hospital to share how its existence changed their lives.

“December 20th of last year. My Christmas would have been shattered. My girlfriend had a stroke. And if it weren't for the people in this hospital, my Christmas would be hell if it weren't for them. I'd probably either be burying my girlfriend or setting her up in a nursing home,” said Durham resident Don Gillam.

Just a few weeks after seeing their hospital's emergency room hours reduced indefinitely due to a lack of nurses in early March, the South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC), who manage Durham's hospital and three others in Grey-Bruce, announced they'd be moving all of Durham's 10 inpatient beds to hospitals in Walkerton and Kincardine by June 3.

The community fears a full closure of the facility is next.

“The writing's, in a sense, on the wall. With all the changes that they are doing and the fact that they don't wish to speak with us and give us accurate information or let us know how they came to making this decision,” said Dawn McNabb, a local resident and co-organizer of the Save Durham Hospital Committee.

The community has held rallies and voiced their opposition around town with Save Durham Hospital signs. Tuesday, the Municipality took their fight to the next level, declaring a State of Emergency to essentially force the province to talk to them.

“Our biggest request when the question comes, ‘What can we do to help you?’ It's going to be you can, you know, supply the funding, supply the nursing, supplies, the infrastructure, the ability to keep our hospital, keep the ten beds open and to keep our emergency [department] open 24/7 as it's been,” said Municipality of West Grey Mayor Kevin Eccles.

Eccles said no one from the Ministry of Health has reached out to inquire about West Grey’s State of Emergency yet, but that's why he did it. Essentially, declaring the State of Emergency forces someone from the government to reach out and have a conversation about what's happening at Durham's hospital.

And what's happening has people like Joyce Macmillan outraged. Several years ago, staff at the Durham hospital saved her husband's life.

“It was it was a life saver for him. He wouldn't have been alive for another half hour if it hadn't been for this hospital,” said MacMillan.

“The community really cares. We care. And we've gone through this before and we were successful before, and we're hopefully be successful again. The other times it was government, but this time they're non-elected people. I don't think they have any idea about Durham,” said Durham resident Don Macintyre.

At Queen’s Park on May 16, Eccles, along with members of the Ontario Health Coalition, Ontario Nurses Association, and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), called for a moratorium on local hospital cuts and closures, as well as announcing pending legal action to stop cuts to the Durham hospital.

Officials with SBGHC said they have no intention of closing Durham's hospital, but that's not stopping West Grey from heading to court to try and stop the proposed cuts. A judicial review was filed on Friday.

“It is a judge that will take a look at all the evidence and find whether the board has acted appropriately, whether the actions taken by, you know, as far out as the Ministry of Health in the operation of the Durham site is correct and legal,” said Eccles.

Eccles said the fight to Save the Durham Hospital will not be an easy or short one, but West Grey council and the residents of Durham and area are ready to see it through, because healthcare is the most important thing any community can have.