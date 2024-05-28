OPP launch homicide investigation into Middlesex County death
Police say they are investigating a homicide after an individual was found dead at a residence in Middlesex Centre.
On May 27, at 9 a.m., members of the Middlesex County OPP were dispatched to an address on Carriage Road for the report of a sudden death.
The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.
As a result of the investigation, Nicholas Russell-Ewanation, a 28-year-old resident of Middlesex Centre, is charged with second degree murder.
The accused remains in custody for a bail hearing.
There is no threat to public safety.
Members of the community can expect to see an increased police presence.
The investigation remains ongoing with the support of the Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
