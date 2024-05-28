Crown asks jury to convict parents in disturbing child abuse case

Crown attorney Heather Donkers wasted little time in her closing arguments, telling the jury to convict a mother and father on all charges.

She told the jury the children involved in this case, “Lived in a home filled with emotional, physical and sexual abuse.”

The trial, now into its ninth week, has heard horrific evidence from the children about how they were sexually assaulted, physically abused, and confined to small spaces over a number of years.

The parents, who are now estranged, face more than 40 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, incest ,and forcible confinement.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

After the Crown, Justice Thomas Heeney is expected to give his charge to the jury before they retire to deliberate a verdict.