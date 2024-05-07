12 overdoses in one week prompts overdose alert in Grey-Bruce
From April 27 to May 5, 12 residents overdosed on drugs in Grey and Bruce counties.
The Grey-Bruce Health Unit said nine of the overdoses were in Owen Sound, two were in West Grey and one was in Meaford. The smoking of fentanyl and crack cocaine was involved in most of the overdoses, health unit officials said.
The region has seen a huge spike in drug overdoses in recent years, prompting multiple opioid overdose alerts.
Health unit officials are warning drug users not to mix their drugs and not to share drug supplies, as both activities can increase the chances of an overdose.
