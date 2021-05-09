Advertisement
OPP identify human remains found near Mount Forest as missing man
Published Sunday, May 9, 2021 9:01AM EDT
OPP File image.
LONDON, ONT. -- Wellington OPP say human remains found last week near Mount Forest are that of a man who went missing last fall.
The remains were found May 4 in a wooded area south of the town.
An autopsy determined they are of Levi Edward Larter, 30, who was last seen on Nov. 8.
The investigation continues but police say there is no threat to public safety.