LONDON, ONT -- London police are investigating after a shooting took place in east end of the city leaving one dead.

Scotty Wiliam Pate, 27 of London died Wednesday night in hospital.

Police have released little information other than to say the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue and it did not seem to be a random incident.

Several witnesses report hearing brakes slam followed by screaming and yelling, then a car taking off.

One reported hearing a popping noise.

A witness account posted to the Old East Village Facebook group describes seeing the victim being pushed out of a vehicle after being shot. The vehicle then sped away according to the account.

Another account posted to the group says they heard a gunshot around 9 p.m. and soon after the area was flooded with police.

As many as 15 cruisers were in the area within minutes, and one ambulance was seen speeding away by CTV News.

Emergency crews discovered the injured male upon arrival. He was taken to hospital.

Police were guarding an area in front of two homes, on the east side of Ashland, just south of Dundas.

Ashland Avenue remains closed at this time.

More to come