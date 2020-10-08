Advertisement
Collision closes section of Lansdowne Avenue in Sarnia
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 7:17AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 8, 2020 7:19AM EDT
A new Sarnia police cruiser is shown in this photo released by police on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013.
LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police are investigating after a collision in the early morning hours near the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue South and Bennett Street.
Police say that Lansdowne Avenue will be closed for several hours in that area while they investigate.
The crash involved a single vehicle that left one person with serious injuries.
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story, more to come…