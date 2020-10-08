LONDON, ONT -- A pair of contractors in Norfolk County are facing several fraud related charges and police believe there may be more victims.

Between January and July provincial police received several reports of people being defrauded by a local contractor hired to complete concrete work.

Following an investigation police arrested two individuals and laid charges.

Charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and eight counts of fraud under $5,000 are Paulo Gomes Ferreira, 41, and Ashley Crystal Moore, 34, both of Norfolk County.

Police are releasing the pair’s names under the belief that more victims may be out there.

If anyone has any information surrounding this investigation or believes they are also a victim contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.