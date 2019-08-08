

CTV London





Corey Volland, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Laura Wigelsworth, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a Goderich court.

He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, but with time served is expected to serve just under nine years.

Wigelsworth, 27, was found dead along Front Road in Vanastra, Ont. in May 2018 after failing to return home from an evening walk.

The court heard Thursday that the couple got into a fight over Volland's use of cocaine, and that's when he put her in a chokehold and strangled her.

In his guilty plea, Volland said he did not intend to kill his fiancee. They were scheduled to marry that summer.

But during sentencing, the judge said while he showed remorse, he still dumped the body like a bag of trash.

More to come.