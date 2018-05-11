

The Canadian Press





The fiance of a woman who was found killed just outside of Vanastra has been charged with second degree murder, CTV London has confirmed.

Police arrested Corey Volland, 29, in connection with the murder of Laura Wigelsworth around 1 p.m. Saturday, after a post-mortem examination conducted in London confirmed the death to be a homicide.

Wiglesworth, 27, is from Vanastra.

Volland made a brief court appearance via video Sunday. He remains in custody and will appear in person at the Goderich court Monday morning.

Wigelsworth had been reported missing Wednesday night, after failing to return home from one of her evening walks.

Her body was discovered Thursday on the side of Front Road near Highway 8.

Front Road between 5th Avenue to Huron Road was closed for the investigation, but it has since been re-opened.

Meanwhile, Wigelsworth's funeral is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Falconer Funeral Home in Cinton.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Sunday night at 7 p.m. in the Vanastra Christian Church parking lot.

A tip line has been created for this investigation. People are asked to call 519-272-3202.