A community in Huron County gathered to remember a woman found dead last week.

Laura Wiglesworth, 27, was found dead on the side of the road on Thursday near her home in Vanastra.

Family and friends came together at a candlelight vigil on Sunday evening at the Vanastra Community Christian Reformed Church.

Pastor Paul Deweerd says news of Wiglesworth’s death has been shocking to the community.

“Over the last four days our community has been devastated,” says Deweerd.

“We have been moved from a place that was seeing new life, growth, and joy to a place of sorrow, uncertainty, and fear.”

Provincial police say they have charged her fiancé, 29-year-old Corey Volland, with second-degree murder.

“It hits the family really hard because they have not only a love for their daughter but they have a love for Corey as well,” says Deweerd.

A funeral service for Wiglesworth has been planned for Tuesday in Clinton.