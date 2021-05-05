LONDON, ONT. -- Wellington OPP are investigating after human remains were located south of Mount Forest, Ont.

Police were called to a Wellington North Township location just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone found the remains in a bush in a rural area.

An autopsy wiill be done to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there's no threat to public safety.

More information will be released once it's available.