London police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Sundara "Sunny" Sansom, 18, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday night leaving a residence in the area of Queens Avenue near Ontario Street in a vehicle.

She's described as 5'3, 100 lbs. with a slim build, brown hair that's dyed blonde and a tongue ring.

She was last seen wearing light grey jogging pants, a grey top, pink and grey socks, and black and white Adidas flip flops.

Contact police if you have information.