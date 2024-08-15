'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation

Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street.

Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.

Soon after, police arrived and taped off a home at 724 Roger St.

Police have said little about the investigation, but neighbours told CTV News officers had originally cordoned off a wide area at two locations.

They also reported blood stains, later washed off by firefighters, near a home on Rogers Street and at an apartment complex facing Exmouth Street.

One woman, who lives across the street from the Roger Street investigation said she was awoken to police officers outside her window and a pool of blood on her driveway.

"All I know is that there's been a stabbing, and there was blood everywhere here, and there's blood in another area."

The woman added that the police presence on the street isn't unusual, but she stressed that the street is improving.

"We try, and we have a community awareness watching each other and stuff."

CTV London has reached out to Sarnia police for additional details on any possible injuries and further information. A police spokesperson stated they were still trying to determine exactly what happened.