Fatal crash in Arran-Elderslie leaves one person dead

A serous crash in Bruce County has left one person dead.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, South Bruce OPP and Arran-Elderslie fire and EMS were called to the scene of a serious crash on B Line.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash involved a 21 year old from Saugeen First Nation who was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

OPP are investigating the circumstance of the crash and say B Line between Concession 10 and Bruce Road 40 will remain closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.