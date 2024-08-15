Fatal crash in Arran-Elderslie leaves one person dead
A serous crash in Bruce County has left one person dead.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, South Bruce OPP and Arran-Elderslie fire and EMS were called to the scene of a serious crash on B Line.
According to police, the single-vehicle crash involved a 21 year old from Saugeen First Nation who was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.
OPP are investigating the circumstance of the crash and say B Line between Concession 10 and Bruce Road 40 will remain closed for several hours.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sweden confirms first case of 'more grave type' of mpox
Sweden said on Thursday it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact.
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry’s death
Multiple arrests have been made in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.
Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear
The long-term forecast for Hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.
Nearly half of Canadians say rising prices make it harder to cover daily expenses
Nearly half, or 45 per cent, of Canadians say rising prices are 'greatly impacting' their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, which is 12 percentage points higher than two years ago, according to a Statistics Canada study.
opinion Are RRSPs worth it? The benefits and pitfalls of the popular retirement savings plan
While the RRSP as a retirement vehicle has obvious benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how RRSPs work and outlines some of their drawbacks.
What do Canadians really think about Kamala Harris? Results of a just-released poll
A new Angus Reid survey says two-thirds of Canadians hold a favourable view of Kamala Harris, and half say they are 'hopeful' at the prospect of the Democratic presumptive nominee winning the U.S. presidential election in November.
BREAKING 'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
B.C. landlords allowed to impose massive rent hikes after mortgage payments spike
Two B.C. landlords whose costs have skyrocketed – due to their variable-rate mortgage – have been allowed to impose huge rent hikes on their tenants to offset their financial losses.
What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.