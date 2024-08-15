A low pressure system threatens to rain on your parade this weekend

Get your weekend in early if you can – although we don’t condone hooky, the weather today looks to be the best that the skies have to offer for the next several days.

“A beautiful sunny Thursday on the way, gorgeous start – if you’re heading to the beach we have some beautiful conditions in the afternoon,” said CTV Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look so promising, “We do have the chance for showers rolling into the area Friday ahead of a low-pressure system developing in the American mid-west – it’ll draw a warm front toward southern Ontario with some rainfall.”

That rainfall is projected to roll across the area on Friday afternoon, and will sprinkle us with intermittent showers well into Sunday.

Here’s a look at your London area forecast:

Today: Sunny. High 28 degrees, feeling like 31 with humidity. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 degrees.

Friday: Locally heavy rain is possible as a moisture-laden system approaches. This pattern can bring significant rainfall amounts, high rainfall rates and thunderstorms. Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 degrees.

Saturday: Showers. High 25 degrees

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 degrees.