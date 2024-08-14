No injuries are reported after a late-night fire at Dearness Home in London.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to the home at 710 Southdale Rd east where the sprinkler system had contained the fire.

May residents were able to shelter in place while some were evacuated to a safe area of the building..

The cause has been listed as improper discard of smoking materials.

No damage estimate has been released.

Dearness Home is a city-operated long-term care home with 243 beds.