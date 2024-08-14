LONDON
London

    • Late night fire at Dearness Home

    First responders on scene of a fire at Dearness Home on Southdale Road east in London on Aug. 14, 2024. (Source: London fire) First responders on scene of a fire at Dearness Home on Southdale Road east in London on Aug. 14, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    Share

    No injuries are reported after a late-night fire at Dearness Home in London.

    Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to the home at 710 Southdale Rd east where the sprinkler system had contained the fire.

    May residents were able to shelter in place while some were evacuated to a safe area of the building..

    The cause has been listed as improper discard of smoking materials.

    No damage estimate has been released.

    Dearness Home is a city-operated long-term care home with 243 beds.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News