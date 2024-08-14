LONDON
    • Unclaimed London Ont. ticket wins $500,000 Lotto Max draw

    A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018 (Source: The Canadian Press)
    Check your lottery numbers, last night’s draw could see a big winner in our own backyard.

    A winning Max Mllions ticket worth half a million dollars was sold somewhere in the Forest City.

    Although a Londoner may be a big winner, the main jackpot was not won last night, and remains at $70 million for Friday’s draw.

