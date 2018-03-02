

CTV London





Police are looking for a man serving a sentence for multiple break and enters and known to frequent Bruce and Grey Counties.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) squad says Gerald Conway is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of parole.

Conway is 48, stands 5-foot-6 (170cm) and weighs 194 pounds (88kgs). He has brown hair (shaved) and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his neck and arms.

Conway is serving a two-year sentence.

Along with frequenting Bruce and Grey Counties, police say he also travels to the Greater Toronto Area and Waterloo region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.