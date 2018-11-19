

The Canadian Press





HALDIMAND COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police say one person is dead and another is in hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Haldimand County, Ont., on Monday morning.

They say the incident happened at about 6 a.m., when the vehicles collided.

Investigators say one person died at the scene.

They say a second person was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The collision occurred just south of the Imperial Oil Refinery.