Timeline of the Nathan Deslippe Murder Case
Justin Zadorsky, CTV London
Saturday, August 27, 2016
• Late Saturday night Nathan Deslippe and his friend William Joles return to Deslippe’s apartment at 323 Colborne Street to hang out.
Sunday, August 28, 2016
• At some point in the early hours of Sunday Joles Violently attacks Deslippe
• A few hours later Joles calls two friends to the apartment building
• One friend meets Joles in the lobby, but leaves, another Ashley Charters goes up to the apartment, where she is held and threatened by Joles
• Charters manages to escape Joles
• Police receive a 9-1-1 call from Charters
• At 10 a.m. police discover Deslippe’s body and arrest Joles
• Joles is charged with second degree murder, one count of forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats to cause death
Monday, August 29, 2016
• Autopsy begins to determine cause of death
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
• Deslippe family releases statement regarding Nathan’s death
Thursday, September 1, 2016
• Funeral held for Nathan Deslippe
Monday, May 7, 2018
• Murder trial begins for Joles
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
• Charters testifies
Monday, May 14, 2018
• Joles takes the stand in his own defence
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
• Jury begins deliberations
Thursday, May 17, 2018
• Joles is found guilty of Second Degree Murder
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
• First day of sentencing hearing for Joles
• Joles pleads guilty to uttering death threats and assaulting Charters
Thursday, July 12, 2018
• Joles is sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 14 years
• Due to time served Joles can apply for parole after roughly 11 years