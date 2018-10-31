

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London

Saturday, August 27, 2016

• Late Saturday night Nathan Deslippe and his friend William Joles return to Deslippe’s apartment at 323 Colborne Street to hang out.

Sunday, August 28, 2016

• At some point in the early hours of Sunday Joles Violently attacks Deslippe

• A few hours later Joles calls two friends to the apartment building

• One friend meets Joles in the lobby, but leaves, another Ashley Charters goes up to the apartment, where she is held and threatened by Joles

• Charters manages to escape Joles

• Police receive a 9-1-1 call from Charters

• At 10 a.m. police discover Deslippe’s body and arrest Joles

• Joles is charged with second degree murder, one count of forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats to cause death

Monday, August 29, 2016

• Autopsy begins to determine cause of death

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

• Deslippe family releases statement regarding Nathan’s death

Thursday, September 1, 2016

• Funeral held for Nathan Deslippe

Monday, May 7, 2018

• Murder trial begins for Joles

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

• Charters testifies

Monday, May 14, 2018

• Joles takes the stand in his own defence

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

• Jury begins deliberations

Thursday, May 17, 2018

• Joles is found guilty of Second Degree Murder

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

• First day of sentencing hearing for Joles

• Joles pleads guilty to uttering death threats and assaulting Charters

Thursday, July 12, 2018

• Joles is sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 14 years

• Due to time served Joles can apply for parole after roughly 11 years