Woman who put baby's body in dumpster handed suspended sentence and probation
Samantha Richards, from Amherstburg, is shown in this photo from Facebook.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:00AM EDT
An Amherstburg woman who plead guilty to concealing the body of a child has been given a suspended sentence and probation.
Samantha Richards, 24, was sentenced in a London court on Wednesday.
Richards pleaded guilty on May 18 to concealing the body of a child after an infant was found in a shopping bag in a dumpster in downtown London.
A charge of neglect to obtain assistance during child birth was withdrawn last December.
Her lawyer Patricia Brown said Richards feels shame, guilt and self-hatred and has kept to herself at home since being charged on June 21,2016.
London police said a newborn was discovered behind 675 Richmond St. in London on June 16, 2016.